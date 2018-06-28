The Braves recalled Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Wisler was optioned to Triple-A after being recalled only a day prior, and once again returns to the Braves with Brandon McCarthy (knee) headed to the disabled list. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in six appearances -- including three starts -- making him a potential option for a spot start in McCarthy's absence, but he is more likely to be a long-relief option out of the bullpen.

