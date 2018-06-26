The Braves recalled Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, according to 680 The Fan.

Wisler will take the roster spot of Lucas Sims, who was sent to Gwinnett in the corresponding move. Wisler held his own while making three starts for the big club earlier this year, but the Braves' rotation is currently filled out, so he will work in relief this time around.

