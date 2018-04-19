Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Thursday's game against the Mets.

Wisler is set to make his 2018 big-league debut in place of the injured Anibal Sanchez, who was placed on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain Wednesday. The 25-year-old owns a solid 2.25 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across two starts (12 innings) with Gwinnett, though he struggled to an 8.35 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 20 appearances (32.1 innings) with the big club in 2017. He'll face Matt Harvey and a difficult Mets team.