The Braves recalled Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wisler was sent to Triple-A following his start against the Marlins last Friday and did not make an appearance during the brief stretch in the minors. The 25-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in three starts for the Braves this year but will be available out of the bullpen for this stint in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories