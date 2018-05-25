Braves' Matt Wisler: Returns to big club
The Braves recalled Wisler from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wisler was sent to Triple-A following his start against the Marlins last Friday and did not make an appearance during the brief stretch in the minors. The 25-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in three starts for the Braves this year but will be available out of the bullpen for this stint in the majors.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Strikes out five in loss Friday•
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Called up and starting Friday•
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Sent back to Gwinnett•
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Struggles in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Braves' Matt Wisler: Sticking in rotation for another turn•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...