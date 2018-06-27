Wisler will be optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wisler was recalled from the minors prior to Tuesday's game and pitched 2.1 innings of relief while allowing one earned runs off three hits. In order to bolster their bullpen depth, the Braves called selected the contract of Wes Parsons from Gwinnett prior to Wednesday's contest.