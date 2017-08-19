Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Luke Jackson was sent to the disabled list with a shoulder strain, so Wisler was summoned back to the big club to take his place on the roster and in the bullpen. The 24-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 4:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings of relief with Gwinnett since being shifted to the bullpen. He has the stuff to become an effective late-inning reliever, so he'll be worth keeping an eye on in his new role.