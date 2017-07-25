Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

With Jaime Garcia being dealt to the Twins, the Braves needed some pitching depth at the major-league level. Wisler will re-emerge in Atlanta, although his stay may be brief if he pitches like his 7.41 ERA suggests he will.

