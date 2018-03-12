Braves' Matt Wisler: Scuffles against Tigers on Sunday
Wisler got tagged for four runs on five hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The 25-year-old picked a bad time for a bad start, as Luiz Gohara's ankle injury throws Wisler back into the mix for the fifth starter spot to begin the season. He's still got time this spring to overtake Scott Kazmir for the job, but given Wisler's 5.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 298 career big-league innings, his fantasy ceiling appears low even if he does break camp in the rotation.
