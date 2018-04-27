Braves' Matt Wisler: Sent back to Gwinnett
Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
After a strong 2018 debut with the Braves, Wisler struggled in his second outing. He still has a decent 3.75 ERA in the majors this season, but with Luis Gohara (ankle) nearing a return to the rotation, Wisler simply won't be needed in Atlanta much longer. He'll instead head back to the minors for more work, allowing Chase Whitley to be recalled to replace him on the active roster.
