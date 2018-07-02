Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Wisler will return to Gwinnett after allowing four earned runs across 1.2 innings of relief during his appearance against St. Louis on Saturday. Outside of an impressive performance as a starter versus the Mets in April, Wisler has been shaky during six appearances with the Braves this season. Look for him to rejoin the club in the near future when bullpen replenishments are needed.

