Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Even with Luiz Gohara (ankle) sidelined due to injury, Wisler was unable to capitalize and will start off the season back at the Triple-A level. The right-hander wasn't able to find any success in the majors last year, logging an 8.35 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 32.1 innings with Atlanta.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories