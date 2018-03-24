Braves' Matt Wisler: Sent to Triple-A Gwinnett
Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Even with Luiz Gohara (ankle) sidelined due to injury, Wisler was unable to capitalize and will start off the season back at the Triple-A level. The right-hander wasn't able to find any success in the majors last year, logging an 8.35 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 32.1 innings with Atlanta.
