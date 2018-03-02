Braves' Matt Wisler: Sharp in Thursday's split-squad game
Wisler tossed three scoreless innings Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out two in a split-squad game against the Nationals.
While the 25-year-old has been solid at Triple-A Gwinnett over the last few seasons, he hasn't seen the same success in the majors, posting a 5.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 209:102 K:BB in 298 career innings with the Braves. Wisler could put himself back in the rotation mix with a great spring, making Thursday's outing intriguing, but given the younger arms in the organization pressing for spots, he's more likely to find a role in the big-league bullpen as a long man.
