Braves' Matt Wisler: Shines in first start of 2018
Wisler (1-0) picked up the win against the Mets on Thursday, giving up just one earned run on two hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none in Atlanta's 12-4 victory.
With Anibal Sanchez hitting the disabled list due to a hamstring injury, Wisler was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill in and he shined in his first big-league appearance of 2018, with a fifth-inning solo home run by Todd Frazier representing the only blemish on an otherwise stellar outing. The strong showing means Wisler probably earned the chance to continue to fill the spot in Atlanta's rotation with Sanchez out. However, he has a 5.26 ERA in 298 career big-league innings, including an 8.35 mark in 32.1 innings last year, so just be aware of that before considering him as a streaming option.
