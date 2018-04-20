Braves' Matt Wisler: Sticking in rotation for another turn
Manager Brian Snitker said that Wisler will remain in the major-league rotation for at least one more turn, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Wisler pitched well in his season debut, allowing just one run while striking out eight and walking none in seven innings of work. As a result, he was rewarded with another start with Atlanta. His career numbers aren't great however, so it's worth being a bit wary of his performance moving forward. Wisler will face off with the Reds in his next scheduled start Tuesday.
