Braves' Matt Wisler: Strikes out five in loss Friday
Wisler (1-1) struck out five and walked two in Friday's loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings.
Wisler pitched decently Friday, shutting out the Marlins through five innings until allowing a couple run-scoring extra-base hits in the sixth. In three starts, Wisler has a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while holding opponents to a .246 batting average. The young righty would be in line for a road start against the Phillies next week, but that may depend on whether or not starter Mike Soroka returns from the disabled list to take Wisler's spot.
