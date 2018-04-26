Wisler didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds, allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks over five innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning, and while he was able to escape that jam unscathed, it set the tone for the rest of his night. Wisler generated only four swinging strikes among his 83 pitches, and with an off-day coming Monday for the Braves, he may not get another start before Luiz Gohara (ankle) is ready to come off the disabled list.