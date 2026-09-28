Dubon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Dubon opened the scoring by launching a solo shot in the third inning, later adding an RBI single in the seventh frame. The utility man has been heating up, hitting .325/.367/.470 with two homers, nine RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases in 22 September contests. Overall, Dubon will close the regular season with a .276/.321/.399 slash line, 12 homers, 73 RBI, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases in 153 games.