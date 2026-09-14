Dubon went 3-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

The veteran utility player got the start in left field and hit fifth as he puts the finishing touches on a career-best campaign. Dubon has been in the lineup nearly every day for Atlanta while seeing extensive time in left (80 games) and shortstop (56 games) and occasionally covering center field, third base or second base, and he's set new career highs in homers (11) and steals (eight) while slashing .268/.313/.385 in 570 plate appearances.