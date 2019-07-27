Fried (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to his start Saturday against the Phillies.

He missed two weeks with the blister issue, but is set to resume his role in the rotation. Fried went through a bit of a rough stretch from May 28 through July 6, logging a 6.17 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over 42.1 innings in eight appearances, but he tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts against the Brewers in his most recent outing July 15.