Fried (16-4) earned the win against Washington on Thursday, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing one hit while striking out nine.

Fried absolutely dominated Washington in the victory, allowing only a first-inning infield single while whiffing nine. He retired the final 19 batters he faced and induced sixteen swinging strikes in winning his seventh straight decision. The southpaw is now tied for the National League lead with Stephen Strasburg -- his adversary in Thursday's matchup -- with 16 victories, nine of which he has earned in his last 13 starts. Fried will carry a 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 159:42 K:BB over 149.1 innings into his next scheduled start in Philadelphia on Tuesday.