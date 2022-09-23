Fried (13-7) was tagged with the loss against Philadelphia on Thursday despite allowing only one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over five innings.

Fried allowed only six baserunners across his five frames, but Phillies batters consistently worked deep into counts and collectively fouled off 20 balls, forcing the left-hander to rack up 107 pitches. As such, Fried was unable to hang around long enough to log his third straight quality start, though he did tally eight strikeouts -- his most since late July. The veteran hurler has surrendered only five runs over 22 innings in four September starts, lowering his season ERA to a tidy 2.50.