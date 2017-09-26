Fried (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk across 5.1 innings to earn the loss Monday against the Mets. He struck out two.

Fried pitched well aside from the third inning, when he allowed two runs on two hits, an error and a hit batsman. He pumped in 16 first-pitch strikes to 25 hitters and induced 12 groundball outs. Fried struggled in his previous start, but this improved effort lowered his season ERA to a respectable 3.74. He was assigned to the spot start as the team completed a doubleheader, to it's possible that the left-hander has made his final appearance of 2017.