Fried won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Mets since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Mets owner Steven Cohen reports.

It's the second postponement of the series as Friday's contest was also called off. The 27-year-old initially lined up to start Saturday, but was pushed to Sunday while Friday's scheduled starter Ian Anderson pitched Saturday. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Fried is now expected to take the mound Tuesday versus the Nationals, with Charlie Morton remaining on schedule to start Monday.