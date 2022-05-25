Fried didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The lefty tossed 58 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 4-2 lead, but Fried was denied his fifth win of the year when Kenley Jansen blew the save in the top of the ninth. The quality start was Fried's second in a row and sixth in nine trips to the mound, and he'll carry a 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 52:8 K:BB through 55 innings into his next outing.