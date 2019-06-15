Braves' Max Fried: Bailed out by late rally
Fried didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 win over the Phillies, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.
The southpaw had trouble commanding his pitches, uncorking two wild pitches and serving up two homers, but Atlanta scored seven runs in the final three innings to take Fried off the hook for his fourth loss of the year. He's been shaky lately, failing to complete six innings in three of his last four outings, and Fried will carry a 4.11 ERA and 70:21 K:BB through 76.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.