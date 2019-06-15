Fried didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-8 win over the Phillies, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The southpaw had trouble commanding his pitches, uncorking two wild pitches and serving up two homers, but Atlanta scored seven runs in the final three innings to take Fried off the hook for his fourth loss of the year. He's been shaky lately, failing to complete six innings in three of his last four outings, and Fried will carry a 4.11 ERA and 70:21 K:BB through 76.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Mets.