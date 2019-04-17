Fried didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

The southpaw was sharp once again and delivered his third straight quality start, but Fried got robbed of his second win when the bullpen coughed up a 5-2 lead after his exit. He'll have to deal with some regression eventually, but Fried will carry a 0.92 ERA and 12:4 K:BB through 19.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Cleveland.