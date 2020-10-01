Fried allowed six hits over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday in a Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

While he was not quite as dominant as opposing starter Trevor Bauer, all that matters is that Fried hung zeros on the scoreboard. The lefty showcased his incredible curveball and worked out of two-on, one-out jams in the first, sixth and seventh innings as part of Atlanta's 13-inning combined shutout. Fried stepped up in a major way after the Braves lost Mike Soroka (Achilles) early on, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB in 56 frames during the regular season. He will start Game 1 of the NLDS if the Braves are able to close this series out.