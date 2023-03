Fried gave up two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out five in Thursday's exhibition game against Team Puerto Rico.

Facing a lineup that featured Francisco Lindor in the leadoff spot and big-league bats throughout the lineup, Fried carved up the opposition without much trouble. Including two Grapefruit League starts, the southpaw has yet to allow a run over nine innings with a composite 14:2 K:BB this spring, and he appears to be just about ready for Opening day.