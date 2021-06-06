Fried (3-3) allowed a run on six hits and struck out four in six innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Albert Pujols' RBI single in the fourth inning was the only damage on Fried's line. After a speed bump in Tuesday's messy loss to Washington, Fried appears back on track. He's allowed just one run in five of his last six starts. The southpaw's ratios remain messy after a poor start to the year, as he carries a 4.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB across 44.2 innings overall. His next start is expected to be in Miami next weekend.