The Braves recalled Fried from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. He'll serve as the 26th man for the Braves' doubleheader with the Mets and start the first game of the twin bill.

Fried has previously made four appearances for the big club this season, but each of those came in relief. He'll pick up his fifth career start in the majors Monday and will likely be optioned back to Gwinnett after the outing. While Fried's assignment is technically a spot start, he could be recalled to pick up another turn through the rotation over the weekend if he fares well Monday. The Braves will be in need of a fifth starter Sunday against the Nationals with Mike Soroka (shoulder) not expected to return from the 10-day disabled list until at least next week.