Fried (13-4) struck out 10 while allowing three runs on six hits and a walk across 5.1 innings while earning a victory against the Twins on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old hasn't been as consistent since the middle of June, and as a result, his ERA still sits above 4.00, but Fried is on a four-game winning streak and has 25 strikeouts in his last 21.2 innings. Wins and strikeouts have been Fried's best categories this season. He has 13 victories, a 4.11 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 120.1 innings across 30 outings, including 22 starts this season. Fried will make his next start Tuesday at home against the Mets.