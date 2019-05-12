Fried (hand) has been cleared to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Fried had a rough outing Tuesday against the Dodgers cut short in the second inning, when he was struck on his pitching hand by a line drive. There had been some initial fear the injury might cost Fried a turn through the rotation, but the southpaw will stick on his normal schedule after completing a side session Thursday without any discomfort. Fried shouldn't face any limitations during his eighth start of the campaign.

