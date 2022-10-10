Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available to start last Wednesday if Atlanta needed him to take the hill for a potential division-clinching game. Atlanta ended up claiming the NL East crown last Tuesday, so the team opted to bypass him in the rotation in order to have him in optimal health for the start of the postseason. Fried shouldn't face any restrictions when he takes the hill Tuesday for his 10th career start in the playoffs.