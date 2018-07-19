Fried (finger) tossed 4.2 scoreless, no-hit innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in his rehab start Wednesday for the affiliate. He struck out six and walked three in the 76-pitch outing.

Fried showed no ill effects of the blister on his left middle finger that resulted in his placement on the 10-day disabled list July 6. Given the hefty pitch count he saw Wednesday, Fried looks like he would be ready to handle a starter's workload for the Braves if they opt to bring him back from the DL when a fifth member of the rotation is first needed July 24 in Miami. If Fried is bypassed for the starting assignment, Luiz Gohara would likely be recalled from Triple-A to enter the rotation that day.