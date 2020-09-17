The Braves will activate Fried (back) from the 10-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Mets, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As anticipated, Fried's bout with back spasms proved to be only a minor concern, as he'll end up spending just over the minimum amount of time on the IL before rejoining Atlanta's rotation. Prior to getting shut down, Fried noticed a steep downturn in velocity over his previous two starts, so fantasy managers in shallower leagues may not want to activate him right away while he takes on a Mets offense that ranks first in the majors this season with a 124 wRC+.