Braves' Max Fried: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Fried (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
Fried, who dazzled in his last rehab outing (10 strikeouts in 6.2 scoreless innings), should be allowed to stick in the rotation the rest of the way if he performs well. This will allow Sean Newcomb and Julio Teheran to get an extra day of rest. Fried has major strikeout upside, thanks to a monster curveball and 93-mph fastball from the left side. In 33 career innings as a big-league starter, Fried has a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts, but his 1.55 WHIP across those outings illustrates the risk in the profile.
