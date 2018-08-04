Fried will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Fried was expected to receive another turn in the rotation for one of the two contests, but his spot appears tenuous after the Orioles acquired Kevin Gausman prior to the MLB non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday. Following his next outing, a move to the bullpen or a demotion to Triple-A appear to be the scenarios on the table.