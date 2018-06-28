Fried could join the Braves to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Brandon McCarthy (knee) landed on the disabled list Thursday, opening up a spot in Atlanta's rotation Saturday. Fried last pitch for the Stripers on Sunday, which would allow him to join the Braves with no issue. The 24-year-old has one start for the Braves this season, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across five innings, striking out six and issuing four walks.