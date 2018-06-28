Braves' Max Fried: Could join Braves for Saturday
Fried could join the Braves to start Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Brandon McCarthy (knee) landed on the disabled list Thursday, opening up a spot in Atlanta's rotation Saturday. Fried last pitch for the Stripers on Sunday, which would allow him to join the Braves with no issue. The 24-year-old has one start for the Braves this season, in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across five innings, striking out six and issuing four walks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.