Fried (hamstring) could be activated during Atlanta's early-May series in Washington, which runs from May 4 to May 6, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried has been out since April 13 due to a right hamstring strain. He threw off a mound Monday and will throw live batting practice later in the week, with an eye towards returning during the series against the Nationals if he gets through those sessions without setbacks.