Fried (finger) could be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and enter the rotation as the Braves' fifth starter July 24 against the Marlins, the Associated Press reports.

Fried was placed on the DL on July 6, one day after exiting his start against the Brewers with a blister on his left middle finger. It's expected that the blister will have calloused over by the time the second half begins, but Fried would likely have to face hitters in live batting practice without any complications before the Braves are comfortable reinstating him. At the moment, Fried looks like the Braves' "Plan B" option for the July 24 start, as Luiz Gohara is in the process of getting stretched out at Triple-A Gwinnett in anticipation of an appointment to the big-league rotation.