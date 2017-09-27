Fried could start Sunday's game in Miami, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said R.A. Dickey would start Sunday if he wants the ball, but Fried would be the fallback option if the veteran knuckleballer is content not pitching again. It's hard to judge Fried based on his success or failures in the big leagues this year, as he skipped High-A completely to start the season, logged 86.2 innings at Double-A and then pitched just six innings at Triple-A before being promoted to the majors. This quick ascension has to do with the fact that Fried is on the 40-man roster, and the Braves want to see what he's capable of before their premier pitching prospects are all ready for The Show in the coming years. Fried has a 3.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 14 innings as a big-league starter this year, but he appears to be due for negative regression (4.39 xFIP).