Fried (2-3) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta fell 11-6 to the Nationals, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw hadn't pitched since May 23 due to a couple games being postponed over the weekend, and Fried looked out of sync as he uncorked three wild pitches and needed 92 pitches (64 strikes) to record only 11 outs. The outing snapped a string of three straight quality starts for Fried, but it's also the third time this season he's been tagged for five earned runs or more, leaving him with a 5.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP despite a solid 41:16 K:BB through 38.2 innings.