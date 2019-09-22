Fried (17-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-1 victory over the Giants, giving up five hits over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out two.

As expected, the southpaw saw a limited workload of 65 pitches as Atlanta prepares for the playoffs, but he was still efficient enough to qualify for the win, firing 51 of them for strikes. Fried is scheduled for one more outing in 2019, and he'll take a 4.11 ERA and 168:46 K:BB through 163 innings into a road start against the Mets on Sept. 28.