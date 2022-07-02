Fried (8-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings in a 9-1 victory over the Reds. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and that was all the support Fried would need. The southpaw fired 63 of 94 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start and 12th in his last 14 trips to the mound, and Fried will take a sharp 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 96:16 K:BB through 101.1 innings into his next outing.