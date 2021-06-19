Fried (4-4) picked up the win in Friday's 9-1 romp over the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

St. Louis grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning against the southpaw, but Fried shut the Cards down after that as the Atlanta offense got rolling. He threw 68 of 98 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight quality start and sixth in his last seven trips to the mound, and Fried boasts a 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 41.2 innings over that stretch.