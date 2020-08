Fried (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-1 rout of the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.

The southpaw only threw 48 of 80 pitches for strikes, but other than a couple of leadoff doubles, Toronto hitters weren't able to make much solid contact against him. Fried will look to keep rolling in his next start, scheduled for Sunday in Philadelphia.