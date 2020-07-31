Fried (1-0) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Rays to one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven across 6.2 innings.

It was a top-notch performance for Fried, who retired his first 14 batters while holding Tampa Bay scoreless until the seventh. After punching out the side in the first inning, Fried remained perfect until a two-out single by Mike Brosseau in the fifth frame. Luckily the threat was immediately erased as Fried picked Brosseau off at first. He then allowed a single to Manuel Margot and walked Yandy Diaz in the sixth, but avoided any damage once again. The end of his outing came two outs into the seventh after allowing a double to Willy Adames, who soon scored after reliever Luke Jackson gave up an RBI single to Ji-Man Choi, charging Fried with the run. Overall, Fried was beyond efficient, pitching deeper into the game than any other Braves pitcher this year. He'll take the mound again Tuesday for a matchup against Toronto.