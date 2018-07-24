Braves' Max Fried: Dazzles in rehab outing
Fried (finger) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings and struck out 10 in his rehab start Monday for Double-A Mississippi. He gave up just one hit and one walk during the outing.
Fried had been expected to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, but the Braves felt the young lefty could benefit from a second rehab appearance before rejoining the big club. The lefty didn't seem to be affected by the blister on his left middle finger that previously resulted in his shutdown before the All-Star break, as he induced plenty of swings and misses and weak contact during the Double-A start while tossing 61 of 86 pitches for strikes. He'll likely re-enter the Atlanta rotation over the weekend against the Dodgers or when a fifth starter is first needed July 30 versus the Marlins.
