Fried was removed from Monday's game against the Brewers due to a blister on his left index finger, Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South reports.

Fried was able to secure the victory after throwing five scoreless frames, but skipper Brian Snitker revealed after the contest that his southpaw had to exit the game because of a blister. Snitker did not comment on whether Fried will be able to make his next start, though his availability should become more clear in the coming days.