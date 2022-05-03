Fried (3-2) picked up the win in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The lefty continues to have pinpoint control. Fried boasts a minuscule 0.9 percent walk rate through five starts and 30 innings, leading to a 3.00 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 27:1 K:BB, and the efficiency has allowed him to deliver three straight quality starts and three straight wins. While he'll eventually start issuing more free passes, that may not result in much regression in his performance -- his 94.5 mph fastball average is the highest of his career, while his 67.5 percent strand rate has been somewhat unlucky.